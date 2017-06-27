Murder suspect who spent months on the run indicted in 2016 killing of Birmingham man
A Birmingham man sought for months in the 2016 shooting death of another man has now been indicted in the slaying. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Erik Carey on a murder charge on June 23, according to court records made public Tuesday.
