Mo Brooks taps state legislator to run Senate campaign
Seeking to tap into the Republican voter base in the state's largest metro area, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville has named a state legislator from Birmingham as chairman of his Senate campaign. State Rep. Arnold Mooney, R-Birmingham, will chair the Brooks' campaign with the primaries in the special election set for Aug. 15 and the general election in December.
Read more at Alabama Live.
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May '17
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
