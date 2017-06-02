Man arrested after meth, GHB, guns fo...

Man arrested after meth, GHB, guns found in his home

As part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in southern parts of Jefferson County, Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators executed a drug search warrant at an apartment in the 2200 block of Ascot Lane yesterday afternoon. Inside the apartment, deputies found two handguns, a rifle, 37.9 grams of methamphetamine, 30 ounces of GHB, and drug paraphernalia.

