Man 69, dies after being hit by fleeing felon in stolen truck; 24-year-old facing multiple...
A 69-year-old Birmingham died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, after he was struck by a man driving a stolen car out of Hueytown. Cody Abney, 24, is charged with theft in Hueytown and faces multiple charges in Birmingham.
