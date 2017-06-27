'Living food' concept coming to Pizitz Food Hall
The newest tenant in the Pizitz Food Hall will be a concept new not only to the hall but also to Birmingham: a healthy food concept with a special emphasis on raw fruits and vegetables. But don't think the food at Bitty's Living Kitchen won't be accessible to an Alabama native: Chef-owner Kimberly Brock got her start in the food industry with a classic Southern restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|veteran
|149
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC