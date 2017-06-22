Live Blog: Emergency crews respond to likely tornado damage in Birmingham area
Emergency crews are responding to what appears to be tornado damage in the Fairfield and Ensley areas of Birmingham. Birmingham fire says through it's twitter account that there are buildings with structural damage.
