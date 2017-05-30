Kenny G takes note of jazz history
Earlier this month, Nigerian bandleader Femi Kuti held a saxophone note for 46 minutes, 38 seconds - which was big news to Kenny G. According to reports, Kuti's accomplishment broke the Guinness World Record previously owned by the floppy-haired '90s star who has sold 75 million albums. "Oh, yeah, of course it matters to me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May '17
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC