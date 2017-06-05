John Paul White discusses solo career ahead of Birmingham show
The road never really felt like home for singer-songwriter John Paul White, best known as half of the soulful duo The Civil Wars. Home, White says, has always been the Shoals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|13 min
|KIP
|52
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|23 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May '17
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC