JCHS student, aspiring chef going to nationals for speech and debate

Leticia Nketiah is an incoming junior at Jefferson City High School who will be competing this week in a national speech and debate contest in Birmingham, Alabama. "Father knows best" may be a traditional sentiment when it comes to young people deciding the paths of their futures, but Leticia Nketiah's competitive speech of the same title encourages people to avoid living just to please others.

