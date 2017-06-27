Jameis Winston Staying Busy During Break
There are several places near and dear to Jameis Winston, including Tampa, Tallahassee and his hometown of Bessemer, Alabama. The time between the end of mini-camp and the start of training camp can be dull, but Winston is using that time to give back to each of these places.
