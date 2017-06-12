'It is going to be a nightmare': Truc...

'It is going to be a nightmare': Truckers, business prepare for closure of I-59/20 bridges

2 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Trucking companies fear driving time through Birmingham could double or even quadruple when the Alabama Department of Transportation closes the Interstate 59/20 bridges for demolition and replacement next fall. "In our business, time is everything," said Buck Moore, president of Birmingham-based Buddy Moore Trucking.

Birmingham, AL

