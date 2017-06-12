Immigrant group asks Birmingham to de...

Immigrant group asks Birmingham to declare itself a sanctuary city

Immigrants and advocates gathered at Birmingham City Hall on Tuesday to ask the city council to pass an ordinance declaring the city a sanctuary city. Adelante Alabama Worker Center Director and Attorney Jessica Vosburgh said the declaration provides some protections for immigrants and will ensure that Birmingham police officers won't be working as defacto agents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

