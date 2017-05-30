'I'm cool. I can spell words,' Alabama's Erin Howard says of national recognition

Thursday had been quite a day for the 6th-grader from Huntsville, who began the day as one of 50 finalists to be crowned the nation's best speller and ended it in a tie for seventh. Along the way, 12-year-old Erin dazzled the spelling bee and television audiences on ESPN with unbridled joy, well-timed humor and "adding an extra dash of sass" - as described in a Yahoo video -- that made the future of the world seem just a little bit brighter.

