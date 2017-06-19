He got his start reviewing Durham restaurants. Now he leads 2 of the countrya s top food magazines

Lewis, who got his start in journalism at The Durham Herald-Sun, was named editor-in-chief of Food & Wine magazine Friday as Time Inc. announced it is moving Food & Wine from New York City to Birmingham, Ala. Lewis will replace Food & Wine editor Nilou Motamed, who joined the magazine in 2016 and is leaving the company, according to a Time Inc. news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.