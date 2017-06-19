Guns for Congress plan opposed by D.C. councilman from Birmingham

Rep. Mo Brooks said witnessing the shooting attack on House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and four others last week motivated his call for members of Congress to circumvent District gun laws and arm themselves. Brooks, who was on the playing field when the shooting began last week at the Republican congressional baseball practice, plans to introduce legislation this week to allow members of Congress to carry concealed weapons anywhere in the United States, except the Capitol or events where the president and vice president are present.

