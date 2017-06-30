Growth and sustainability in the Magic City
Not unlike the many fearless, righteous, and often times defiant women in pursuit of justice that have disrupted social norms throughout America's history, the City of Birmingham has shaped its own similar history by constantly forging ahead and pushing assumptions aside, not allowing itself to be confined by its past as it charted its own course. Not unlike what some women of fortitude have had to endure in the past, the bullies in the school yard might say Birmingham isn't big enough--or small enough, or too crowded--or not lively enough, or too slow or not pretty enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Thu
|lookout
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|veteran
|149
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC