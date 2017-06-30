Growth and sustainability in the Magi...

Growth and sustainability in the Magic City

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Not unlike the many fearless, righteous, and often times defiant women in pursuit of justice that have disrupted social norms throughout America's history, the City of Birmingham has shaped its own similar history by constantly forging ahead and pushing assumptions aside, not allowing itself to be confined by its past as it charted its own course. Not unlike what some women of fortitude have had to endure in the past, the bullies in the school yard might say Birmingham isn't big enough--or small enough, or too crowded--or not lively enough, or too slow or not pretty enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr... Thu lookout 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 22 NMar 1
Molly lawenskii Jun 21 Giest 1
Pain Meds and Others AVB Here Jun 17 Pain 1
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks Jun 13 veteran 149
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC