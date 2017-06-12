Gov. Kay Ivey says election decision might not come until fall
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said this morning she is still not ready to announce a decision on whether she will seek a full term, saying it might not come until the fall. "I'm still trying to steady the ship and focus on governing," Ivey said.
