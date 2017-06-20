Golden Gate Capital Acquires Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Golden Gate Capital , a leading private equity investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers from Carousel Capital. Express Oil will remain headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and will continue to be led by its current management team, including Chief Executive Officer Ricky Brooks.
