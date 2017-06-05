GoFundMe launched for Mike Ngangi, the Birmingham store clerk killed in apparent holdup
Family members have launched an online fundraising campaign to help pay for the funeral expenses of a beloved store clerk gunned down during an apparent robbery over the weekend. Mike Ngangi, also known as Mike Mulwa, was shot about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Citgo in the 9800 block of Parkway East.
