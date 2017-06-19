Get a behind the scenes look at new line of tiny homes designed by a Birmingham architect
Tiny homes are having a moment. No less than four national television shows feature people building tiny homes, buying tiny homes, and living in tiny homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|6 hr
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|6 hr
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Wed
|Giest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|veteran
|149
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC