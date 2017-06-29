Funnel cloud spotted north of Birmingham

Funnel cloud spotted north of Birmingham

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Alabama Live

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has gotten several reports and videos of what appears to be a funnel cloud in the Gardendale area on Thursday afternoon. Storms moving through Alabama today have produced a lot of rainfall, but no reports of severe weather as of Thursday afternoon, and Alabama isn't under any sort of widespread severe weather risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr... 8 hr lookout 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 22 NMar 1
Molly lawenskii Jun 21 Giest 1
Pain Meds and Others AVB Here Jun 17 Pain 1
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks Jun 13 veteran 149
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,054 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC