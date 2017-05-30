Fred "Taco" Bland passes away at age 70
Fred Bland, known to many in the fishing industry as "Taco" Bland, died on May 25 at his home in Birmingham, Ala., according to an obituary published on the Birmingham News website Thursday night. Bland, one of the pioneers of the shaky-head jig, is survived by his wife of 42 years, Belinda Bland, and his son Nick Bland, along with two sisters and four grandchildren.
