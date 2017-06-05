Former cab driver who survived 2 bull...

Former cab driver who survived 2 bullets to the head tells other Birmingham men to 'man...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Eldridge Knighton, an activist and resident council president of Birmingham's Morton Simpson public housing community, survived two bullet wounds to the head on June 7, 2004. He said if he can survive and turn his life around, others can as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks 7 min The Power Of Mast... 26
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Tue NMaranto 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) May 31 Couple4Fun27 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Men May 16 Mysterminds 2
the music thread (Apr '12) May 14 The Cult 23
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May '17 Lavek 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,616 • Total comments across all topics: 281,601,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC