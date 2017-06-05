Former cab driver who survived 2 bullets to the head tells other Birmingham men to 'man...
Eldridge Knighton, an activist and resident council president of Birmingham's Morton Simpson public housing community, survived two bullet wounds to the head on June 7, 2004. He said if he can survive and turn his life around, others can as well.
