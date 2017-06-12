Flooding hits parts of state, more storms possible later
Northwest Alabama will have the best chance of seeing strong storms today. The areas in dark green could also have to deal with severe storms, but they are expected to be more isolated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Sat
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|veteran
|149
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May '17
|Mysterminds
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC