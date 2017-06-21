Flash flood watch issued for Jefferson County
As Tropical Storm Cindy continues to push northward in the Gulf of Mexico, chances for soaking rains are increasing in Alabama. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for much of west central Alabama through Thursday evening.
