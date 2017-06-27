Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henry reservoir
Five men pleaded guilty or were convicted in court on Tuesday of misdemeanors for catching more fish than they were legally allowed to. Chun Hin Ching of Birmingham and Georgia residents Ninh Nguyen, Tuan Vu, Kong Phan, and Phong Thanh Tran were arrested over three days in March at the Neely Henry Dam Reservoir by Alabama game wardens, according to court records.
