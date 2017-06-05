Festival brings diversity of Caribbean community to Birmingham
Hundreds of people flooded into Birmingham's Linn Park on Saturday to enjoy the explosion of color, energetic music and good times during the Magic City Caribbean Festival. The sixth annual festival hosted by the Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization had 30 vendors that ranged from merchants selling African fabric to artists creating intricate henna tattoos.
