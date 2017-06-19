Family trying to raise money to bury father of 4 killed in Birmingham
Family members of a father of four shot to death in Birmingham over the weekend are hoping to bury their loved one this weekend, but are still thousands of dollars short to make that happen. To try to help raise money for the funeral of Erwin Jones, his friends and relatives will hold a fundraiser Wednesday and Thursday in Hueytown, beginning at 1 p.m. and going until about 8 p.m. The event will be held outside of Buddy's Home Furnishings at 106 River Square Plaza #2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|veteran
|149
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May '17
|Mysterminds
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC