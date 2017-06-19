Fairfield, Birmingham tornadoes: how you can help

A spokesperson with the American Red Cross said most the 12 people who received shelter at the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church gymnasium Thursday night were from the Mattie Gil Gardens housing community. The homes, along with the KFC, Express Oil Change and a liquor store located near the Western Hills Mall, received major damage when the tornado hit between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

