Earlier Sunday alcohol sales won't be on Birmingham, Mobile ballots
Sunday brunch-goers in Birmingham and Mobile won't be able to start their days with a mimosa anytime soon. A measure that would allow restaurants to start selling alcohol two hours earlier on Sunday, at 10 a.m., failed to make it on the ballots for the Aug. 22 municipal elections in both cities.
