Driver who struck, killed woman on Birmingham sidewalk was high and speeding, records state
A 21-year-old man is charged with reckless murder in the death of a woman who was struck by a car and killed while she was walking on an east Birmingham sidewalk. Authorities say in court documents Karlo Lee Johnson was under the influence of marijuana and driving his Cadillac at a high rate of speed when, on May 2, he hit 51-year-old Tonya Legale Mitchell.
