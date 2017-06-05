Downtown Birmingham Hilton holding job fair Wednesday
Want a job at the dual-branded Hilton hotel in downtown Birmingham? Hilton is looking to fill about 100 positions for its Home2 Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Wendesday. Hilton is seeking applicants at the Alabama Workforce Training Center at 3500 6th Ave. S. in Birmingham.
