Do Alabama cities require children, teens to get a business license to mow lawns?

Do teenagers need a business license to mow lawns, babysit, operate a lemonade stand or perform other typical summer break activities? That question was brought up recently when the owner of a professional lawn care service reportedly threatened to report a Gardendale teenager who was mowing neighbors' yards to earn a little extra money. It prompted Gardendale City Council to revise its ordinance relating to business licenses to exempt all full-time students operating part-time businesses from the requirement.

