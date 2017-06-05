Do Alabama cities require children, teens to get a business license to mow lawns?
Do teenagers need a business license to mow lawns, babysit, operate a lemonade stand or perform other typical summer break activities? That question was brought up recently when the owner of a professional lawn care service reportedly threatened to report a Gardendale teenager who was mowing neighbors' yards to earn a little extra money. It prompted Gardendale City Council to revise its ordinance relating to business licenses to exempt all full-time students operating part-time businesses from the requirement.
