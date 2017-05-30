Covalence, Birmingham's coding bootca...

Covalence, Birmingham's coding bootcamp, launching start-your-own-business bootcamp

Birmingham's coding bootcamp is expanding to start a new program to give those coders - and anyone else who wants to learn - the skills to start their own businesses. "A lot of developers have become the rock stars of business these days; think of Mark Zuckerburg or Bill Gates," Covalence founder Matt Landers said.

