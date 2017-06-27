Cosby rejects 'sexual assault tour' idea floated by reps

Bill Cosby's "town hall" tour is unlikely to happen before his retrial on sex assault charges in Pennsylvania, one of his lawyers said Tuesday. Attorney Angela Agrusa said after a hearing to set a trial date in a sex abuse lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the comedian that Cosby won't be discussing sexual assault and she "can't imagine" his legal team would let him perform or speak publicly as representatives said he planned to do this summer.

