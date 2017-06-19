Cosby might bring sexual assault workshop to Birmingham
A spokesman for Bill Cosby says a series of town halls is planned to help educate young people about the problems their misbehavior could create. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt told a Birmingham TV station Cosby is eager to get back to work following a mistrial over the weekend in his suburban Philadelphia sexual assault trial.
