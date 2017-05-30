Construction of new roundabout near Birmingham Zoo, Highway 280 will start in 5 to 8 years
Construction of a new roundabout at the heavily trafficked intersections near the Birmingham Zoo and Birmingham Botanical Gardens likely won't begin anytime soon, said a consultant on the project. "We are in the very early stages in the project development," said Alicia Bailey, a traffic engineer for Sain Associates, a consultant on the intersection modification.
