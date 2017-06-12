Conference to help troubled veterans ...

Conference to help troubled veterans set for Birmingham next week

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Samford University's Cumberland School of Law, and the University of Alabama's School of Social Work will present a conference aimed at helping veterans in the court system later this month. The June 23 conference at Cumberland School of Law on Samford's campus, will address "issues of military veterans who either have been incarcerated or faced diversionary courts," Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey announced earlier this week..

