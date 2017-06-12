Conference to help troubled veterans set for Birmingham next week
The U.S. Attorney's Office, Samford University's Cumberland School of Law, and the University of Alabama's School of Social Work will present a conference aimed at helping veterans in the court system later this month. The June 23 conference at Cumberland School of Law on Samford's campus, will address "issues of military veterans who either have been incarcerated or faced diversionary courts," Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey announced earlier this week..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|24 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|15 hr
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|veteran
|149
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May '17
|Mysterminds
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC