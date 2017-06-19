Community activist suing Birmingham m...

Community activist suing Birmingham mayoral candidate, says he does not live in the city

17 hrs ago

A man running for mayor of Birmingham is being sued over claims he does not actually live in the city. Iva Williams, a community activist and member of the Outcast Voter League, filed the lawsuit against Christopher Woods on Friday.

