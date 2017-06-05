Code Orange air quality alert for Birmingham metro area on Friday
Warming temperatures, light winds and pollution will combine on Friday to push the air quality to "Code Orange" levels in the Birmingham metro area. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management issued the air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties, saying that air pollution on Friday will reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|31 min
|Savant
|47
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|19 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May '17
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC