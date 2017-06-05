Code Orange air quality alert for Bir...

Code Orange air quality alert for Birmingham metro area on Friday

12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Warming temperatures, light winds and pollution will combine on Friday to push the air quality to "Code Orange" levels in the Birmingham metro area. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management issued the air quality alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties, saying that air pollution on Friday will reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at June 08 at 2:17PM CDT

