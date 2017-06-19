Charred body found in trunk of burning car was Birmingham rapper Bam Bam Carter
Birmingham rapper Paul Matthew Carter, better known as Bam Bam Carter, has been identified as the body found in the burning trunk of a vehicle on June 8, 2017.
