Boy on scooter struck, killed in Birmingham neighborhood park
A young boy riding a scooter was hit and killed in Birmingham's Gate City community on Father's Day 2017. A young boy riding a scooter was hit and killed in Birmingham's Gate City community on Father's Day 2017.( The accident happened on Joppa Avenue and 66th Court Way South in the Gate City neighborhood.
