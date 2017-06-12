Boxing champion Wilder charged with m...

Boxing champion Wilder charged with marijuana possession

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Deontay Wilder throws a left at Chris Arreola during the WBC heavyweight title boxing bout in Birmingham, Ala., on July 16, 2016. Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder has been charged with marijuana possession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr ThomasA 20,936
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks Jun 13 veteran 149
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 8 NMaranto 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 6 NMaranto 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) May 31 Couple4Fun27 13
Men May 16 Mysterminds 2
the music thread (Apr '12) May '17 The Cult 23
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC