Boxing champion Wilder charged with marijuana possession
Deontay Wilder throws a left at Chris Arreola during the WBC heavyweight title boxing bout in Birmingham, Ala., on July 16, 2016. Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder has been charged with marijuana possession.
