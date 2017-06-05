Body found in trunk of burning car in Ensley
A body was found inside the trunk of a burning car off of Ensley's Fayette Avenue on Thursday, June 8, 2017. s A body was found inside the trunk of a burning car off of Ensley's Fayette Avenue on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|2 hr
|Born in the USA
|39
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|5 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May '17
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC