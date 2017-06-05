Birmingham startup Pointz offers new take on customer loyalty
Andrew Petrovics founded Pointz, an Innovation Depot company that has an app that collects data for small businesses to give rewards to customers. Petrovics poses in the Velocity Accelerator space on Monday, June 5, 2017.
