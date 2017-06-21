Birmingham police investigating man s...

Birmingham police investigating man shot in stomach in Ensley

A man is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach in Ensley, according to WVTM . A shooting was reported on Avenue C at 17th Street Ensley at around 4:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the stomach.

