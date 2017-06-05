Birmingham nonprofit exec Michael Hansen touts higher minimum wage in U.S. Senate bid
Birmingham nonprofit executive Michael Hansen is running for U.S. Senate on a platform that sounds a lot more like Bernie Sanders than Jeff Sessions. He supports increasing the minimum wage, planning for a transition to all renewable energy sources by 2050, a Medicare-for-all healthcare system and the Equality Act, a measure Hansen said would explicitly outlaw discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
