Birmingham man shot over Memorial Day weekend dies from multiple wounds

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26. Authorities said Elliott was sitting on the front porch of his girlfriend's home in the 4200 block of 51st Avenue North when he was shot multiple times. Elliott was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Thursday at 4:10 p.m. Additional details of the shooting weren't immediately available.

