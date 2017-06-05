Birmingham man shot over Memorial Day weekend dies from multiple wounds
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26. Authorities said Elliott was sitting on the front porch of his girlfriend's home in the 4200 block of 51st Avenue North when he was shot multiple times. Elliott was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Thursday at 4:10 p.m. Additional details of the shooting weren't immediately available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|17 min
|The Power Of Mast...
|69
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Thu
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May '17
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC