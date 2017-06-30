Birmingham man faces murder charge in botched robbery that killed teen friend
A 23-year-old suspect is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Bessemer teen who was killed while the two friends were reportedly robbing another man earlier this month. Darcell Marcellos Walker, of Birmingham, was arrested June 21, according to court records made public this week.
