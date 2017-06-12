Birmingham lawyer and former Clinton appointee Doug Jones seeks Democratic nomination for Senate
Doug Jones speaks at the dedication of a memorial marker that was dedicated on the 48th anniversary of the 1963 Sixteenth Baptist Church bombing that killed four girls. Jones, who led the prosecution of two of the men responsible for the bombing, has announced a bid for the Democratic nomination for an Alabama seat in the U.S. Senate.
